Mainland agencies will be set up in Hong Kong to protect national security when needed. Photo: EPA
National security law: Hong Kong mulls new commission to keep leader informed of developments

  • Any officer joining the new national security unit in the city’s police force has to be ‘loyal’ to Hong Kong, minister John Lee says
  • Legal scholar Johannes Chan urges the government to reveal more details of the national security law to ease the public’s concerns
Tony CheungPhila Siu
Tony Cheung and Phila Siu

Updated: 4:51pm, 14 Jun, 2020

