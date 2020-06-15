Organisers of the student class boycott meet the press. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National security law: is Hong Kong heading for class boycotts and general strikes?

  • Minister warns civil servants not to get involved in unofficial referendum, while another asks schools to take action against striking teachers and students
  • But activists still plan to press ahead with June 20 poll on whether to carry out class boycotts along with general strikes over the legislation
Updated: 9:00am, 15 Jun, 2020

Organisers of the student class boycott meet the press. Photo: Jonathan Wong
