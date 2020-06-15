Clockwise from top left: Li Ka-shing of CK Hutchison Holdings; Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development; Raymond (left) and Thomas Kwok of Sun Hung Kai Properties; and Henry Cheng of New World Development. Photos: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: how tycoons went from trusted advisers to Beijing’s ‘bogeymen’ who refused to step up

  • The Chinese leadership once relied on a handful of families to help keep the city stable, but as residents’ anger swelled they blamed them for hoarding land
  • Although their influence has waned slightly, the moguls remain a pillar of power in Hong Kong that Beijing is unlikely to turn its back on any time soon
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:19am, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Clockwise from top left: Li Ka-shing of CK Hutchison Holdings; Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development; Raymond (left) and Thomas Kwok of Sun Hung Kai Properties; and Henry Cheng of New World Development. Photos: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE