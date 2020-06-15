The difference in legal systems between Hong Kong and mainland China has left many sceptical of how legislation can be compatible. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law for Hong Kong ‘not retroactive’, but can it be compatible with mainland Chinese legislation?

  • Comments by Beijing officials spark more concerns over how impending regulation would work
  • Critics warn there is no way in which city’s common law system can be aligned with national laws
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Natalie WongSum Lok-keiJeffie Lam
Natalie Wong , Sum Lok-kei and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:34pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The difference in legal systems between Hong Kong and mainland China has left many sceptical of how legislation can be compatible. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE