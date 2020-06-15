The difference in legal systems between Hong Kong and mainland China has left many sceptical of how legislation can be compatible. Photo: EPA-EFE
National security law for Hong Kong ‘not retroactive’, but can it be compatible with mainland Chinese legislation?
- Comments by Beijing officials spark more concerns over how impending regulation would work
- Critics warn there is no way in which city’s common law system can be aligned with national laws
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
The difference in legal systems between Hong Kong and mainland China has left many sceptical of how legislation can be compatible. Photo: EPA-EFE