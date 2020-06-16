Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the national security law has secured widespread backing in the city. Photo: Robert Ng
National security law: Hong Kong leader calls on opposition camp not to demonise legislation
- Carrie Lam says the government will explain the legislation’s details after it is drafted
- She rejects concerns that imposing the law will undermine the local judicial system
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
