Firefighters and police officers check the chamber of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council after opposition lawmakers hurled stinky objects during a debate on the national anthem bill on June 4. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition lawmakers ordered to pay HK$252,000 for damaging Legco during debate over national anthem bill

  • Legco president Andrew Leung says the legislature will consider offsetting the amount from the payment to the lawmakers or taking legal actions
  • But opposition lawmakers accuse authorities of trying to increase the costs of protests and vow to act against any ‘unjust’ legislation in future
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 7:22pm, 16 Jun, 2020

