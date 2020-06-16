Firefighters and police officers check the chamber of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council after opposition lawmakers hurled stinky objects during a debate on the national anthem bill on June 4. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition lawmakers ordered to pay HK$252,000 for damaging Legco during debate over national anthem bill
- Legco president Andrew Leung says the legislature will consider offsetting the amount from the payment to the lawmakers or taking legal actions
- But opposition lawmakers accuse authorities of trying to increase the costs of protests and vow to act against any ‘unjust’ legislation in future
Topic | Chinese national anthem
Firefighters and police officers check the chamber of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council after opposition lawmakers hurled stinky objects during a debate on the national anthem bill on June 4. Photo: K.Y. Cheng