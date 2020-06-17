The new national security law for Hong Kong could see people transferred to mainland China to stand trial. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Extradition to mainland China now possible under new Hong Kong national security law, says city’s representative on country’s top legislative body

  • Tam Yiu-chung, the city’s sole delegate on the National People’s Congress Standing Committee says Beijing has jurisdiction in certain instances
  • Cases involving foreign interference could see people sent across border to stand trial
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Jeffie LamSum Lok-keiGary Cheung
Updated: 3:59pm, 17 Jun, 2020

