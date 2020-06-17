London should improve its offer to Hong Kong, according to the Democratic Party. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law: Britain urged to go ‘one step further’ for Hong Kong’s BN(O) passport holders alarmed by Beijing legislation

  • Democratic Party says improved immigration offer from British Home Secretary for more than 3 million Hongkongers does not go far enough
  • Priti Patel proposes five-year route to citizenship for BN(O) holders if Beijing's national security law for Hong Kong is passed
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 8:05pm, 17 Jun, 2020

