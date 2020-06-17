The Legislative Council election will be held in September. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: Hong Kong official drops hints that election candidates could be barred for opposing new legislation

  • Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang questions whether those who are against the law are fit to run for office
  • Tsang also says it is up to returning officers to decide whether applicants are valid candidates
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 8:21pm, 17 Jun, 2020

