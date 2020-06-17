The Legislative Council election will be held in September. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: Hong Kong official drops hints that election candidates could be barred for opposing new legislation
- Constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang questions whether those who are against the law are fit to run for office
- Tsang also says it is up to returning officers to decide whether applicants are valid candidates
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
