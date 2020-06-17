The statue of the protester in the Chickeeduck store at Discovery Park in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: mall orders children’s clothing store to take down statue glorifying movement

  • Shoppers line up at Tsuen Wan store to buy items in show of support while posing for selfies
  • But this could be creating problems for the mall’s management company, which is part of the New World conglomerate
Danny LeeNg Kang-chung
Danny Lee and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:32pm, 17 Jun, 2020

