Explainer |
Hong Kong national security law questions and doubts remain. Here’s what we do and don’t know

  • We don’t know when the law will be passed but we do know the NPCSC is meeting this week
  • With questions swirling over enforcement and jurisdiction, legal experts and lawmakers want more information made available
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Gary CheungNatalie WongJeffie Lam
Gary Cheung , Natalie Wong and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:24am, 18 Jun, 2020

Anti-government protesters gather at Pacific Place in Admiralty to mark the one year anniversary of the death of protester Marco Leung Ling-kit, who died while displaying a banner demanding the withdrawal of the extradition bill and the release of arrested protesters. Photo: Felix Wong
