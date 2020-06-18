The national security law has been added to the agenda for this week’s three-day meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong national security law added to agenda of NPCSC meeting in Beijing this week
- China’s top legislative body will deliberate new law but vote is unlikely
- Law was not on official agenda announced last week
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
The national security law has been added to the agenda for this week’s three-day meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee. Photo: Simon Song