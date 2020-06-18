Journalists fear what the national security law means for them and their industry, according to a survey. Photo: AFP
National security law: Hong Kong Journalists Association survey reveals 98 per cent oppose legislation amid fears over personal safety, self-censorship

  • Overwhelming opposition to the legislation Beijing is tailor-making for Hong Kong among those who responded to HKJA survey
  • Journalists fear their work will fall under the scope of the law, and that the media will exercise self-censorship
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 2:47pm, 18 Jun, 2020

