Journalists fear what the national security law means for them and their industry, according to a survey. Photo: AFP
National security law: Hong Kong Journalists Association survey reveals 98 per cent oppose legislation amid fears over personal safety, self-censorship
- Overwhelming opposition to the legislation Beijing is tailor-making for Hong Kong among those who responded to HKJA survey
- Journalists fear their work will fall under the scope of the law, and that the media will exercise self-censorship
