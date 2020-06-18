There were long queues at last November’s district council elections, leading to calls for a dedicated lane for those who struggle to stand for long periods. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong election authority rejects government’s special queue proposal for vulnerable voters
- Electoral Affairs Commission dismisses government call for elderly, pregnant and disabled voters to have dedicated lane for September’s Legislative Council elections
- Its chairman says support is already offered for those who need it after issue came to the fore amid record turnout at district council polls last year
