There were long queues at last November’s district council elections, leading to calls for a dedicated lane for those who struggle to stand for long periods. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong election authority rejects government’s special queue proposal for vulnerable voters

  • Electoral Affairs Commission dismisses government call for elderly, pregnant and disabled voters to have dedicated lane for September’s Legislative Council elections
  • Its chairman says support is already offered for those who need it after issue came to the fore amid record turnout at district council polls last year
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 8:49pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There were long queues at last November’s district council elections, leading to calls for a dedicated lane for those who struggle to stand for long periods. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE