Student activists co-organising the referendum on the national security law. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National security law: Hong Kong activists hope to get 60,000 labour union members to vote on strike
- Organisers say that if 60 per cent of 60,000 workers vote for action to oppose the legislation, they will go ahead
- But Government Employees Association says unions calling for strike violate job rules, while Hospital Authority chairman warns of follow-up measures
