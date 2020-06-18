US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) meets Chinese director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Yang Jiechi. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State/dpa
US-China talks ‘constructive’, but both sides stick to guns over key disputes such as national security law for Hong Kong
- Beijing sounds warning again on Hong Kong affairs as country’s domestic matters, reiterates stance on Taiwan and raises Xinjiang controversy
- Meeting between Yang Jiechi and Mike Pompeo lasts about seven hours, with analysts saying move reflects willingness to step back from the brink
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) meets Chinese director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Yang Jiechi. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State/dpa