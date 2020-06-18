The sculpture of the goddess of justice at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s legislature confirms appointment of new chief justice amid opposition from pro-democracy lawmakers
- Court of Final Appeal justice Andrew Cheung will become the city’s next chief justice on January 11 next year
- Thirty-nine legislators, including five from the opposition camp, voted in favour of the appointment
Topic | Hong Kong courts
