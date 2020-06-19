Colluding with foreign forces will be illegal under the new national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: adding collusion means lobbying against city could fall foul of law, warns legal expert
- Professor Johannes Chan believes change in wording could broaden coverage of legislation Beijing is imposing on city
- Chan expresses concerns over definition of collusion and thinks it could be left open to interpretation by authorities in mainland China
