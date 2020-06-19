Colluding with foreign forces will be illegal under the new national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: adding collusion means lobbying against city could fall foul of law, warns legal expert

  • Professor Johannes Chan believes change in wording could broaden coverage of legislation Beijing is imposing on city
  • Chan expresses concerns over definition of collusion and thinks it could be left open to interpretation by authorities in mainland China
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 3:24pm, 19 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Colluding with foreign forces will be illegal under the new national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE