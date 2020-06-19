Demosisto’s Joshua Wong has announced plans to join the opposition’s primaries, signalling his bid to run in September’s Legco polls. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Occupy student leaders Joshua Wong, Nathan Law in bid for Hong Kong opposition camp’s endorsement to run in Legislative Council elections

  • City’s constitutional affairs minister also drops biggest hint yet that candidates who oppose national security law could be banned from Legco race
  • Wong claims he could face punishment beyond just being barred from elections, if new legislation kicks in
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 8:50pm, 19 Jun, 2020

