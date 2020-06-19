A petition letter is stuck outside Beijing’s Liaison Office in the city as members of Amnesty International Hong Kong protest against the planned national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Collusion’ question: could new security law language make it illegal for Hongkongers to lobby for sanctions on China or accept money from foreign groups?
- The implications of adding ‘colluding with foreign and external forces’ to impending legislation have raised considerable concern in some quarters
- Tailor-made law for city unlikely to be passed at Standing Committee meeting on Saturday, multiple sources have told the Post
