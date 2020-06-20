“To the extent Hong Kong is treated by the Chinese Communist Party as just another piece of mainland China, there’s no reason for the US to treat it any differently,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo says US treatment of Hong Kong depends on how Beijing treats it
- The US secretary of state says that he would monitor the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong very closely
- ‘That will tell us everything we need to know about the Chinese Communist Party’s intentions with respect to freedom in Hong Kong,’ Pompeo says
