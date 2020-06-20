Thirteen polling stations have been set up across the city for Saturday’s ‘referendum’. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong workers and students start voting in unofficial referendum proposing general strike, class boycotts
- Labour union members and students are deciding whether to stage a mass walkout over the legislation Beijing is preparing for Hong Kong
- Civil service chief has issued repeated warnings to public sector staff not to take part
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
