Thirteen polling stations have been set up across the city for Saturday’s ‘referendum’. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong workers and students start voting in unofficial referendum proposing general strike, class boycotts

  • Labour union members and students are deciding whether to stage a mass walkout over the legislation Beijing is preparing for Hong Kong
  • Civil service chief has issued repeated warnings to public sector staff not to take part
Sum Lok-kei , Fiona Sun and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 12:46pm, 20 Jun, 2020

