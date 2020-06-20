National People’s Congress delegates voted last month in support of a resolution for Hong Kong’s national security law, a draft of which is now expected to be published on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
Draft of Hong Kong’s new national security law drawn up by Beijing likely out today, with brief consultation period on the cards

  • Draft was tabled during three-day meeting of National People’s Congress Standing Committee, apex of China’s legislature, which ends Saturday
  • A short public consultation period on the legislation expected to be announced, with statements from central and local governments to follow
Natalie WongGary CheungTony Cheung
Updated: 12:36pm, 20 Jun, 2020

