National People’s Congress delegates voted last month in support of a resolution for Hong Kong’s national security law, a draft of which is now expected to be published on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
Draft of Hong Kong’s new national security law drawn up by Beijing likely out today, with brief consultation period on the cards
- Draft was tabled during three-day meeting of National People’s Congress Standing Committee, apex of China’s legislature, which ends Saturday
- A short public consultation period on the legislation expected to be announced, with statements from central and local governments to follow
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
