Numerous lawyers and lawmakers have expressed concern over newly revealed language in the national security law that would grant Hong Kong’s chief executive the right to select judges in security cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader’s ‘unusual’ power to choose judges in national security law cases sparks concern among lawyers, lawmakers
- Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes says it would be ‘very odd’ for an official with a stake in the prosecution to also select the judges
- Others suggest legislation should include language requiring the chief executive to consult the city’s chief justice
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
