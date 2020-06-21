The national security law meant for Hong Kong is likely to be discussed at the NPCSC’s next meeting from June 28 to 30. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong national security law: China’s top body to meet again in a week to discuss bill
- Xinhua reports the National People’s Congress Standing Committee will meet again from June 28 to 30
- Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the NPCSC, says the national security law for Hong Kong is likely to be discussed
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
The national security law meant for Hong Kong is likely to be discussed at the NPCSC’s next meeting from June 28 to 30. Photo: K.Y. Cheng