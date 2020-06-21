Hong Kong’s autonomy and judicial independence will not be undermined by Beijing’s plan to appoint a national security adviser to the chief executive, the city’s first postcolonial justice minister says. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
National security law: Beijing’s plan to appoint adviser will not affect Hong Kong autonomy, judicial independence, former justice minister says
- Elsie Leung says role, which will be under the national security commission to be led by the chief executive, will only be advisory
- She adds that judicial independence will not be undermined by the city leader’s right to appoint a judge to hear trials over national security matters
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
