Former chief justice Andrew Li says central authorities’ jurisdiction over a small number of national security cases raises serious concern. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong national security law: former chief justice expresses concern over provisions of legislation
- Andrew Li says the city leader’s chairmanship of the National Security Commission would make it inappropriate for him or her to choose a judge
- The power of central authorities to exercise jurisdiction over small number of cases would undermine Hong Kong’s judicial independence, he feels
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
Former chief justice Andrew Li says central authorities’ jurisdiction over a small number of national security cases raises serious concern. Photo: David Wong