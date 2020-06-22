A banner promoting the national security law in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong / Politics

Full draft of Hong Kong national security law will only be made public after it is passed by China’s top legislative body

  • Sources say Beijing will rely on officials to explain details and hold discussions in Hong Kong with various sectors
  • Legislation is effectively a done deal and expected to be passed on June 30, on eve of city’s handover anniversary
Kimmy Chung , Gary Cheung and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:17am, 23 Jun, 2020

