Hong Kong will be in charge of enforcement of the national security law, but Beijing has retained the right to overrule the city on certain rare cases. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: chief executive picking judges to hear cases undermines judiciary, warns former Hong Kong chief justice

  • Andrew Li says that if independent judiciary does not decide judges, city’s leader should at least receive recommendations
  • He expresses serious concern over central government hearing even small number of cases
Gary Cheung
Updated: 7:13am, 23 Jun, 2020

