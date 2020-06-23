Carrie Lam says her responsibilities in selecting judges to cover security law cases does not mean she will appoint them in individual proceedings. Photo: Robert Ng
National security law: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rejects call for Chinese-only judges to sit on cases brought under the legislation
- Lam says she will compile judges list after consulting chief justice, adds excluding foreign judges ‘not realistic’
- She defends arrangements after former chief justice warns of threat to judiciary’s independence
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
