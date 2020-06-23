Protesters march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to government offices in Tamar, on July 1, last year. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong protests: organisers ‘100 per cent expect’ traditional July 1 march to be banned by police, despite putting forward seven proposals to get it approved

  • Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham describes ‘lacklustre’ meeting with police
  • Group expected to appeal after saying force is using coronavirus pandemic as excuse to stop rally
Topic |   July 1 march
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 8:10pm, 23 Jun, 2020

