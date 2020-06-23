The pair are suspected of moving as much as HK$1 million at a time through their accounts, according to police. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Politics

University student and boyfriend arrested on suspicion of laundering US$46 million in Hong Kong

  • The couple used two bank accounts to make more than 1,000 transactions involving the illicit cash since October last year, officer says
  • Authorities investigating whether criminal syndicate was involved and the two suspects were paid
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:31pm, 23 Jun, 2020

