Cardinal John Tong (centre) hopes the national security legislation would not have any impact on Hongkongers’ religious freedoms. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong national security law: leader of city’s Catholics hopes ties with the Vatican will not fall foul of legislation
- Cardinal John Tong also hopes authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing could do more to ease people’s concerns over the proposed law
- He believes the legislation would not have any impact on religious freedoms city residents enjoy, which are guaranteed by the Basic Law
