Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam visiting the wife of the 57-year-old man, who was set on fire in Ma On Shan, in January. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: HK$400,000 reward offered for information on attempted murder of man set on fire during unrest last November
- The 57-year-old man, who is a construction worker, was doused with flammable liquid and set on fire on November 11
- The bounty is the second reward to find culprits for violence during the social unrest
Topic | Crime
