Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam visiting the wife of the 57-year-old man, who was set on fire in Ma On Shan, in January. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: HK$400,000 reward offered for information on attempted murder of man set on fire during unrest last November

  • The 57-year-old man, who is a construction worker, was doused with flammable liquid and set on fire on November 11
  • The bounty is the second reward to find culprits for violence during the social unrest
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:03pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam visiting the wife of the 57-year-old man, who was set on fire in Ma On Shan, in January. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE