Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says ‘one country, two systems’ principle can be implemented better only by looking at things from the city’s and the country’s perspective. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Senior Hong Kong public officers should keep in mind the country’s interests while performing their duties, civil service chief says
- Patrick Nip says ‘one country, two systems’ principle can be implemented better only by looking at things from both the city’s and the country’s perspective
- But it does not mean that officers will have to observe the mainland’s civil service rules, he adds
