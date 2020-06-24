Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says ‘one country, two systems’ principle can be implemented better only by looking at things from the city’s and the country’s perspective. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Senior Hong Kong public officers should keep in mind the country’s interests while performing their duties, civil service chief says

  • Patrick Nip says ‘one country, two systems’ principle can be implemented better only by looking at things from both the city’s and the country’s perspective
  • But it does not mean that officers will have to observe the mainland’s civil service rules, he adds
Updated: 8:44pm, 24 Jun, 2020

