Allen Lee is remembered as a selfless person who was full of fun and humour, and always enthusiastic. Photo: Sunny Lee
Senior Hong Kong officials, political leaders to pay tribute to veteran legislator Allen Lee
- Politicians across the spectrum are expected to gather at convention and exhibition centre in Wan Chai on Friday
- Donations received will be given to Chinese University for education and medical research
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Allen Lee is remembered as a selfless person who was full of fun and humour, and always enthusiastic. Photo: Sunny Lee