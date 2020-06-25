Allen Lee is remembered as a selfless person who was full of fun and humour, and always enthusiastic. Photo: Sunny Lee
Senior Hong Kong officials, political leaders to pay tribute to veteran legislator Allen Lee

  • Politicians across the spectrum are expected to gather at convention and exhibition centre in Wan Chai on Friday
  • Donations received will be given to Chinese University for education and medical research
Updated: 7:03pm, 25 Jun, 2020

