Hong Kong national security law: opposition groups moving funds overseas, digitising historical records ahead of impending legislation

  • Political party Demosisto, which lobbied Washington for sanctions against Beijing, establishing backup fund in the United States
  • Alliance that supports June 4 movement on mainland China refuses to change manifesto calling for national democracy
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 6:44pm, 25 Jun, 2020

Lee Cheuk-yan (centre) of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Felix Wong
