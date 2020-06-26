The central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: no reason to keep draft secret, say legal experts

  • Under mainland Chinese law, legislative drafts should be released for consultation for at least 30 days, unless senior leaders decide otherwise
  • But one reason Beijing is keeping bill under wraps is to avoid another wave of violence, says former security of justice
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Gary CheungNatalie Wong
Gary Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:22am, 26 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE