Anson Chan, Hong Kong’s former chief secretary, is stepping back from politics at the age of 80. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s former No 2 official Anson Chan steps back from public life

  • Grieving the loss of her daughter, the ex-chief secretary and a prominent campaigner for political reform wants ‘a quieter life’
  • With the national security law for Hong Kong looming, she urges young people to uphold city’s values in a ‘peaceful manner’
Topic |   Anson Chan
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 12:01pm, 26 Jun, 2020

