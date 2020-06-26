A senior pro-establishment figure says the central government will not be swayed by opposition to the national security law it is drafting for Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: Beijing will not be deterred by opposition to legislation, Basic Law Committee vice-chairman Maria Tam says
- There can be no debate with those denying the need for the national legislation, Maria Tam says
- Activists march on foreign consulates calling for them to impose sanctions against Beijing in retaliation for security law
