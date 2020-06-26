A senior pro-establishment figure says the central government will not be swayed by opposition to the national security law it is drafting for Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Beijing will not be deterred by opposition to legislation, Basic Law Committee vice-chairman Maria Tam says

  • There can be no debate with those denying the need for the national legislation, Maria Tam says
  • Activists march on foreign consulates calling for them to impose sanctions against Beijing in retaliation for security law
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Chris LauKimmy Chung
Chris Lau and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 3:34pm, 26 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A senior pro-establishment figure says the central government will not be swayed by opposition to the national security law it is drafting for Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE