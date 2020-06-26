Attendees at Allen Lee’s tribute gaze at a framed photo of the late political veteran. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong officials, heavyweights across political spectrum join low-key memorial for veteran lawmaker Allen Lee

  • His family describes Lee as the first Hongkonger who dared to form a political party in the late 1980s
  • Among attendees were Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Legco president Andrew Leung and Exco convenor Bernard Chan
Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:20pm, 26 Jun, 2020

