Attendees at Allen Lee’s tribute gaze at a framed photo of the late political veteran. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong officials, heavyweights across political spectrum join low-key memorial for veteran lawmaker Allen Lee
- His family describes Lee as the first Hongkonger who dared to form a political party in the late 1980s
- Among attendees were Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Legco president Andrew Leung and Exco convenor Bernard Chan
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Attendees at Allen Lee’s tribute gaze at a framed photo of the late political veteran. Photo: Dickson Lee