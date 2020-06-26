The US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation that would impose mandatory sanctions on individuals and companies the United States deems to have impinged on Hong Kong’s autonomy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong slams US’ Autonomy Act, urges Washington to refrain from measures that could affect financial institution operations
- ‘Any ‘sanctions’ imposed under the act will not create an obligation for financial institutions under Hong Kong law,’ spokesman says
- Local observers, meanwhile, say targeted sanctions likely to affect those with property or large amounts of assets tied up in the US
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
