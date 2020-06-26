Elsie Leung (front, second left) with education chief Kevin Yeung (second right) joined a seminar attended by educationists. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: critical teaching methods are fine, but Hong Kong students must learn pitfalls of pushing for revolution, Elsie Leung says

  • Beijing loyalist Elsie Leung spells out teachers’ role when national security law is in place
  • HKU law lecturer questions whether students will be able to learn critical thinking in future
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 11:12pm, 26 Jun, 2020

