Beijing may pass the national security law for Hong Kong as early as next Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: city’s sole deputy to China’s top legislative body wants retroactivity, stiffer penalties to increase deterrent effect

  • Tam Yiu-chung says some people are concerned the law will have no deterrent effect if it is not retroactive
  • Many others want heavier penalties for offences concerning national security, he adds
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 2:58pm, 27 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing may pass the national security law for Hong Kong as early as next Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE