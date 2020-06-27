The July 1 march attracted an estimated 550,000 people last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security law: police ban July 1 march planned to protest against legislation

  • Officers cite public health concerns and violence in previous demonstrations to ban the proposed gathering
  • But the Civil Human Rights Front says it will appeal against the decision and will go ahead with planned actions
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Natalie Wong
Updated: 4:39pm, 27 Jun, 2020

