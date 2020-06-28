A banner promoting the national security law in Central, Hong Kong. The controversial legislation is expected to be passed on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law for Hong Kong tops agenda of three-day meeting of China’s legislative body, with draft disclosure not expected before bill’s passage
- Contentious legislation is expected to be passed on Tuesday, as city delegates remain tight-lipped on details
- NPC delegate Ip Kwok-him cites life sentence penalty in US under similar law, and asks why offence in Hong Kong should not have same consequences
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
