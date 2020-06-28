Protesters gather in Hong Kong to voice opposition against the national security legislation on the weekend before the law is expected to be passed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dozens protest in Hong Kong against national security bill, but planned Victoria Park march falls flat
- Small group assembles in Jordan and chants slogans amid calls for more protest action on July 1
- But planned march on other side of harbour draws muted response as officers patrol area
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters gather in Hong Kong to voice opposition against the national security legislation on the weekend before the law is expected to be passed. Photo: EPA-EFE