The national flag and that of Hong Kong at the Office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Decluttering the noise around the national security law: a day before legislation is passed in Hong Kong, are we any clearer about it?
- Details remain murky with draft of new legislation not expected to be revealed before law is passed
- Concerns range from length of sentencing to what are the actual criminal elements under offences listed
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
The national flag and that of Hong Kong at the Office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song