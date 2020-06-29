A one-year contract to promote Hong Kong has been awarded to Consulum, a PR firm said to be staffed largely by employees of a firm that collapsed in the wake of a controversy. Photo: Nora Tam
‘Relaunch Hong Kong’ PR contract worth US$6.2 million goes to firm linked to controversy, raising eyebrows in industry
- Employees of winning bidder Consulum said to be from firm which collapsed in 2017
- With trouble looming over national security law, experts question timing of PR exercise
Topic | Hong Kong protests
