A worker checks the fence on a footbridge leading to the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong activists plan to defy police ban on July 1 protest march
- As Beijing’s new national security law looms, activists make plans for civil disobedience
- Police lock down area in Wan Chai where handover anniversary ceremonies will be held
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
A worker checks the fence on a footbridge leading to the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee