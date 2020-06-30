A worker checks the fence on a footbridge leading to the Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong activists plan to defy police ban on July 1 protest march

  • As Beijing’s new national security law looms, activists make plans for civil disobedience
  • Police lock down area in Wan Chai where handover anniversary ceremonies will be held
Sum Lok-keiClifford Lo
Updated: 8:17am, 30 Jun, 2020

